Xbox Game Pass: Here’s The Full List of Games for November 2022

Xbox Game Pass continues to be a popular service for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One despite the company failing to reach its expected number of subscribers for the second year running. The good news is there’s still a regular flow of games being introduced, as well as the unfortunate downside that sees some games leave too. So you can start to plan your gaming for this month, November 2022, we have a list of all of the Xbox Game Pass games currently on the service as well as those expected to come and go soon.

Xbox Game Pass Games List for November 2022

Microsoft has already announced the new Xbox Game Pass games arriving during the first wave of November 2022. These include The Legend of Tianding, Ghost Song, Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, Pentiment, and Somerville. While the games for the second half of November are yet to be announced, we do know that Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be launching on Game Pass on November 22.

Unfortunately, the new month also sees a handful of games preparing to leave the service. These include Football Manager 22, Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, Next Space Rebel, One Step from Eden, and Supraland. You can find the full list of Xbox Game Pass games for November 2022 below.