Xbox Game Pass: Here’s The Full List of Games for November 2022

Xbox Game Pass continues to be a popular service for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One despite the company failing to reach its expected number of subscribers for the second year running. The good news is there’s still a regular flow of games being introduced, as well as the unfortunate downside that sees some games leave too. So you can start to plan your gaming for this month, November 2022, we have a list of all of the Xbox Game Pass games currently on the service as well as those expected to come and go soon.
Xbox Game Pass Games List for November 2022
Microsoft has already announced the new Xbox Game Pass games arriving during the first wave of November 2022. These include The Legend of Tianding, Ghost Song, Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, Pentiment, and Somerville. While the games for the second half of November are yet to be announced, we do know that Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be launching on Game Pass on November 22.
Unfortunately, the new month also sees a handful of games preparing to leave the service. These include Football Manager 22, Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, Next Space Rebel, One Step from Eden, and Supraland. You can find the full list of Xbox Game Pass games for November 2022 below.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out (EA Play)
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anthem (EA Play)
- Anvil: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Army of Two (EA Play)
- Art of Rally (leaving November 15)
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Bad Company (EA Play)
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
- Battlefield V (EA Play)
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2 (EA Play)
- Bejeweled 3 (EA Play)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- Black Desert
- Black (EA Play)
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA Play)
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandoes 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- CrossfireX
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis (EA Play)
- Crysis 2 (EA Play)
- Crysis 3 (EA Play)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Dante’s Inferno (EA Play)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (EA Play)
- Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
- Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
- Dead Space Ignition (EA Play)
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5 (EA Play)
- Dirt Rally 2.0 (EA Play)
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut County
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM II
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
- Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dreamscaper
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (EA Play)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (EA Play)
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2020 (EA Play)
- F1 2021 (EA Play)
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable 3
- Fae Tactics (leaving November 15)
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Far: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe (EA Play)
- Feeding Frenzy (EA Play)
- Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA Play)
- FIFA 21 (EA Play)
- FIFA 22 (EA Play)
- Fight Night Champion (EA Play)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Firewatch
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (leaving November 8)
- Football Manager 2023 Xbox Edition (available November 8)
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fusion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5
- Gears of War
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song (available November 3)
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grid (EA Play)
- GRID Legends (EA Play)
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (available November 22)
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Infinite
- Halo Wars: Definite Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon (EA Play)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- It Takes Two (EA Play)
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost In Random (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Andromeda (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne (EA Play)
- Medieval Dynasty (available October 6)
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Preview
- Mirror’s Edge (EA Play)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA Live 19 (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
- Need for Speed (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels (leaving November 15)
- NHL 21 (EA Play)
- NHL 22 (EA Play)
- NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step from Eden (leaving November 15)
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle (EA Play)
- Peggle 2 (EA Play)
- Pentiment (available November 15)
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (EA Play)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Wash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus (Game Preview)
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
- Quake
- Quantum Break
- Race With Ryan
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island (available November 8)
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena (EA Play)
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scorn
- Screamride
- Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
- Sea of Thieves
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shredders
- Signalis
- Skate (EA Play)
- Skate 3 (EA Play)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville (available November 15)
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SSX (EA Play)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
- Star Wars Squadrons (EA Play)
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay: Year-One
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland (leaving November 15)
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview)
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4 (EA Play)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- theHunter: Call of The Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- TUNIC
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 4 (EA Play)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel (EA Play)
- Unravel Two (EA Play)
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors (available November 10)
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma (EA Play)
- Zuma’s Revenge! (EA Play)