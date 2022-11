Nintendo Switch November 2022 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

Those who are not still distracted by Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope or Bayonetta 3 may want to know what new games are coming out for Nintendo Switch in November 2022. The good news is that there are 67 new releases that we know about so far, although there are likely to be plenty of surprises throughout the month too. Here is a list of those games coming to Nintendo Switch throughout November 2022.

The first of the new games arrived today, November 1, but there are plenty of highlights to watch for throughout the next four weeks. These include Harvestella, It Takes Two, Sonic Frontiers, Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, and Just Dance 2023. This is the list of all of the games coming to Nintendo Switch throughout the next month: