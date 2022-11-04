Pokemon Go Leak Reveals Brand New Scarlet and Violet Creature

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released later this month, but players weren’t expecting a Pokemon Go leak to be the first to reveal a brand-new creature coming to all three games. Pokemon Number 1080 is a mystery creature who seems to be carrying a gold-colored stone or coin on its back.
What is the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet creature revealed by the Pokemon Go leak?
Pokemon Number 1080 is a brand new 9th Gen creature currently codenamed Mystery. As the short video from PokeMiners shows, the creature carries an item on his back that looks like a coin but whose name is more commonly referred to as a stone. In some places, it is the Bag Item Stone A, while in others it is a Follower Item.
The mysterious Pokemon has actually appeared in a previous Scarlet and Violet video but was so well hidden that players have only noticed it since today’s Pokemon Go leak. The creature appears at the 9:34 mark, although you can see it better in a Tweet from PLDH who zooms into the video at the exact moment. The Japanese version of the same trailer does not show the newly-revealed Pokemon, suggesting its presence in the 14-minute gameplay overview was probably a mistake.
Of course, this isn’t the only new Pokemon to be included in Scarlet and Violet. We’ve already met Lechonk, Bellibot, and the new Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon who turn into motorbikes.