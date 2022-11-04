Pokemon Go Leak Reveals Brand New Scarlet and Violet Creature

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released later this month, but players weren’t expecting a Pokemon Go leak to be the first to reveal a brand-new creature coming to all three games. Pokemon Number 1080 is a mystery creature who seems to be carrying a gold-colored stone or coin on its back.

What is the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet creature revealed by the Pokemon Go leak?

A brand new Pokémon?



A new Pokémon has been added with a file named "pmMystery" inside the file is it referred to as pm1080 so Pokémon Number 1080. Only 3D assets were added, no 2D yet to see.



What could this mysterious new creature be? pic.twitter.com/e6e6CMDjiT — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) November 4, 2022

Pokemon Number 1080 is a brand new 9th Gen creature currently codenamed Mystery. As the short video from PokeMiners shows, the creature carries an item on his back that looks like a coin but whose name is more commonly referred to as a stone. In some places, it is the Bag Item Stone A, while in others it is a Follower Item.

The mysterious Pokemon has actually appeared in a previous Scarlet and Violet video but was so well hidden that players have only noticed it since today’s Pokemon Go leak. The creature appears at the 9:34 mark, although you can see it better in a Tweet from PLDH who zooms into the video at the exact moment. The Japanese version of the same trailer does not show the newly-revealed Pokemon, suggesting its presence in the 14-minute gameplay overview was probably a mistake.

Of course, this isn’t the only new Pokemon to be included in Scarlet and Violet. We’ve already met Lechonk, Bellibot, and the new Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon who turn into motorbikes.