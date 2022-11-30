Monster Hunter Rise Release Date Leaked for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass

The Monster Hunter Rise release date has been leaked for consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to Insider Gaming, the release date will be January 20, 2023, just over a year after its release on Steam back in January 12, 2022. Better yet, Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Xbox Game Pass, and an expansion for the game (which seems to be the Sunbreak expansion or something else) will be available on consoles as well in spring 2023. Capcom first launched Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch in March 2021.

Insider Gaming also reports that the announcement of the Monster Hunter Rise release date on consoles will be shown at The Game Awards 2022, which airs on December 8 at 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET.

The console port of Monster Hunter Rise will apparently be a full “4K60 port” with “3D audio” as well, suggesting that its Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions will look comparable to the game’s current release on PC via Steam.

To date, Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 11 million copies, and the Sunbreak expansion has sold at least 4 million copies since August 2022. GameRevolution’s Jason Faulkner gave the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise a very high 9/10 in his review.