Nintendo Switch December 2022 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may well be taking everything by storm right now but there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch new games to be found in December 2022. There are 54 new games that we know about so far, although there are likely to be plenty of surprises throughout the month too. Here is a list of those titles coming to Nintendo Switch throughout the rest of 2022.

All Nintendo Switch December 2022 new games

Arcade Archives Tetris The Grand Master (December 1)

Donut Dodo (December 1)

Elevator Action Returns S-tribute (December 1)

Inscryption (December 1)

Lover Pretend (December 1)

Papetura (December 1)

Railbound (December 1)

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered (December 1)

Intrepid Izzy (December 2)

Sakura Succubus (December 2)

Super Kiwi 64 (December 2)

Siralim Ultimate (December 2)

The Cube (December 2)

The Outbound Ghost (December 2)

Goonya Monster (December 4)

Path of Ra (December 5)

Swordship (December 5)

Kukoos: Lost Pets (December 6)

Bot Gaiden (December 7)

The Rumble Fish 2 (December 7)

Togges (December 7)

Witch on the Holy Night (December 7)

Chained Echoes (December 8)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 (December 8)

Football Kicks (December 8)

Kardboard Kings (December 8)

Mars Base (December 8)

Mech Armada (December 8)

Samurai Maiden (December 8)

Simona’s Requiem (December 8)

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent (December 9)

Dragon Quest Treasures (December 9)

Jitsu Squad (December 9)

Petite Adventure (December 9)

.Cat Nincat Dinogotchi (December 10)

Amazing Coloring Books Bundle (December 10)

Terror of Hemasaurus (December 12)

Wavetale (December 12)

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (December 13)

Aka (December 14)

Lil Gator Game (December 14)

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (December 14)

Aery: Path of Corruption (December 15)

Akai Katana Shin (December 15)

Cassiodora (December 15)

Cosmo Dreamer (December 15)

Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory for Magical Girls (December 15)

The Crackpet Show (December 15)

Elves Christmas Hentai Party (December 16)

Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible (December 16)

Panda Punch (December 16)

Chubby Cat 2 (December 17)

Aero Striker – World Invasion (December 19)

Gyroblade (December 19)

There are plenty of games to watch for throughout the next three weeks, although there are no games currently scheduled during the holiday week. The highlights include Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, The Rumble Fish 2, Dragon Quest Treasures, and Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion.