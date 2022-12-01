Like A Dragon Ishin Early Access Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Developer RGG Studio has revealed that the Like A Dragon Ishin early access release date will be February 17, 2023. That’s four days before the official release date for the game on February 21 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. But you’ll only have access to the four-day early access if you pre-order the game digitally.

Like A Dragon Ishin pre-order bonus includes three swords

Pre-order Like a Dragon: Ishin! digitally to receive 3 bonus weapons and 4-days Early Access to the game on February 17th!#LikeaDragonIshin pic.twitter.com/2jclvFskMP — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) December 1, 2022

In addition to the early access period, pre-ordering the game digitally will grant players three bonus weapons. This includes the Black Ship Cannon as well as the Kijinmaru Kunishige and Tsuyano Usukurenai katanas, as shown off in the official tweet from RGG Studio posted above. These three weapons are included in the Digital Deluxe edition of the game, which comes with additional skins and item kits.

If you’re wondering how Kiryu and Majima are in the game, it will feature their likenesses as they portray historically-inspired roles in Japan during the 1860s. As reported by our sister site PlayStation LifeStyle, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed in September that Sega has dropped the word “Yakuza” from the franchise, replacing it with “Like A Dragon” for the upcoming Like A Dragon Ishin, Like A Dragon 8, and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.