Cyberpunk 2077 Game of the Year Edition Releasing in 2023

The Cyberpunk 2077 Game of the Year Edition will launch in 2023 following the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion and a “substantial update”. After this, CD Projekt Red is expected to wind down support for the game to focus on a sequel.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 Game of the Year Edition be released?

The Game of the Year edition will be released at some point in 2023, although an exact release date is yet to be announced. This edition of the game will be released after the delayed story DLC expansion Phantom Liberty, currently due to appear next year, and a “substantial update”.

The exact contents of the Game of the Year Edition are not known although it is assumed it will include all free and premium DLC, as well as all of the game’s updates. Releasing a Game of the Year Edition is “the natural order of things”, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski explained in the company’s investor meeting (via Stockwatch, translated by Insider Gaming), especially as the same happened to The Witcher 3.

The “substantial update” is believed to be the final update for the game. Once the Game of the Year edition is released, it is expected that CD Projekt Red will wind down support and will concentrate on the game’s sequel, currently codenamed Orion.