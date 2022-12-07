Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League ‘Cabined Accounts’ Improve Child Safety

Epic has introduced Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Cabined accounts, the equivalent of a restricted child account, to improve the safety of young people who play their games. New players under the age of 13 will be automatically assigned to a cabined account until parental controls are set up.

What is a Cabined account in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys?

Cabined accounts aim to make their games safe for children to play.

The accounts will allow players to take part in the three games using their previously purchased or earned skins and other cosmetic items, but will not have access to several other features that include:

Communicating with other players using voice chat or free text chat.

Purchasing items with money.

Downloading games that are not owned by Epic.

Recommendations based on past activity.

Email marketing or push notifications.

Trades in Rocket League.

Sign in with Epic, including linking accounts to certain external services, such as social media websites or video streaming applications.

Custom display names.

SMS-based two-factor authentication.

Once parental controls have been set up by an adult, younger players will get access to more features depending on those settings and will no longer be on a restricted Cabined account.