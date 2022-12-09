Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Date and Collector’s Edition Revealed at The Game Awards 2022

The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date window has been revealed to be August 2023 at The Game Awards 2022. Developed by Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 showed off a short, two-minute trailer at the event, showing off its story about mind parasites and The Cult of the Absolute. Darn mind flayers! Better yet, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition was also unveiled near the end of the trailer, but the price tag for it is quite high at $269.99.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition content

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition will be limited to only 25,000 units worldwide, so you’ll want to pre-order this special version as soon as you can. Here’s what in the Collector’s Edition:

Digital Copy of Baldur’s Gate 3

Custom sticker sheet

A 25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama

A 160-page hardcover art book

A cloth map of Faerun

A set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets

A metal tadpole keyring

A custom-engraved metal d20 based on the dice from Baldur’s Gate 3

Certificate of authenticity

Mind flayer-inspired collector’s box

Three Magic: The Gathering booster packs (only for the first 15,000 orders)

The end of the Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer also reveals a barbarian-like character that comes bursting out of a mimic. Talk about a Constitution save! You can play the first act of the game, which is currently available in Early Access on Steam.