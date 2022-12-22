New Hideo Kojima Game Technology Only Understood By Microsoft

Hideo Kojima’s upcoming collaboration with Microsoft was initially a bit of a surprise, but it turns out that Microsoft was the only company that understood the technology and infrastructure needed for the game. Many other “big” companies seemed to think Kojima was “mad” instead.

Kojima’s new game will leverage Microsoft’s cloud technology

Kojima’s new game will make use of Microsoft’s advancements in cloud technology. The game’s required infrastructure was something thought to be “mad” by other companies, but Kojima told IGN he has found a willing partner in the console giant:

The project we’re working on with Microsoft is one I have been thinking about for five or six years already. The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with lots of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think that I was mad. It was ultimately Microsoft who showed that they understood, and now we’re working together on the project, including the technology front. Hideo Kojima

While the upcoming game is yet to be officially announced, previous leaks have suggested it will be called Overdose. A leaked gameplay video has already shown what appeared to be cloud gaming features as a player used a mobile device to provide game inputs.

Elsewhere, Kojima is working on the recently announced Death Stranding 2 and a movie set in the same universe. Kojima also confirmed the Death Stranding movie will be “taking a direction that nobody has tried before with a movie adaptation of a game”. As he believes “games should be games”, neither of the two titles will see their story and characters converted directly into the movie.