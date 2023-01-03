Xbox January 2023 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

January 2023 is an extremely quiet month for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One console owners with a much smaller list of new games heading to the two consoles for the month. Here is a list of all of those games coming to Xbox consoles throughout the first month of 2023.
All Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One January 2023 game release dates
Xbox Series X|S games coming out in January 2023
- We Are The Caretakers (January 6)
- Breakers Collection (January 12)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (January 13)
- One Piece Odyssey (January 13)
- Space Raiders in Space (January 13)
- Graze Counter GM (January 18)
- Wings of Bluestar (January 18)
- A Space for the Unbound (January 19)
- Persona 3 Portable (January 19)
- Persona 4 Golden (January 19)
- Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (January 19)
- Monster Hunter Rise (January 20)
- Startup Company Console Edition (January 26)
- Transiruby (January 26)
- Dead Space (January 27)
- Inkulinati [Game Preview] (January 31)
- Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (January 31)
- We Were Here Forever (January 31)
Xbox One games coming out in January 2023
- Breakers Collection (January 12)
- One Piece Odyssey (January 13)
- Space Raiders in Space (January 13)
- Graze Counter GM (January 18)
- Wings of Bluestar (January 18)
- A Space for the Unbound (January 19)
- Persona 3 Portable (January 19)
- Persona 4 Golden (January 19)
- Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (January 19)
- Monster Hunter Rise (January 20)
- Risen (January 24)
- Oddballers (January 26)
- Transiruby (January 26)
- Inkulinati [Game Preview] (January 31)
- Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (January 31)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (January 31)
- We Were Here Forever (January 31)
There are just 18 games coming to Xbox Series X|S and 17 titles heading to Xbox One over the four weeks. There’s currently a surprising lack of shovelware but there’s a high chance that may change throughout the month. The AAA game highlights to be found include Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for XSX, One Piece Odyssey, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Monster Hunter Rise, and Dead Space Remake.