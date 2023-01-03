Xbox January 2023 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

Xbox Games January 2023

January 2023 is an extremely quiet month for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One console owners with a much smaller list of new games heading to the two consoles for the month. Here is a list of all of those games coming to Xbox consoles throughout the first month of 2023.

All Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One January 2023 game release dates

Xbox Series X|S games coming out in January 2023

  • We Are The Caretakers (January 6)
  • Breakers Collection (January 12)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (January 13)
  • One Piece Odyssey (January 13)
  • Space Raiders in Space (January 13)
  • Graze Counter GM (January 18)
  • Wings of Bluestar (January 18)
  • A Space for the Unbound (January 19)
  • Persona 3 Portable (January 19)
  • Persona 4 Golden (January 19)
  • Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (January 19)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (January 20)
  • Startup Company Console Edition (January 26)
  • Transiruby (January 26)
  • Dead Space (January 27)
  • Inkulinati [Game Preview] (January 31)
  • Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (January 31)
  • We Were Here Forever (January 31)

Xbox One games coming out in January 2023

  • Breakers Collection (January 12)
  • One Piece Odyssey (January 13)
  • Space Raiders in Space (January 13)
  • Graze Counter GM (January 18)
  • Wings of Bluestar (January 18)
  • A Space for the Unbound (January 19)
  • Persona 3 Portable (January 19)
  • Persona 4 Golden (January 19)
  • Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (January 19)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (January 20)
  • Risen (January 24)
  • Oddballers (January 26)
  • Transiruby (January 26)
  • Inkulinati [Game Preview] (January 31)
  • Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (January 31)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (January 31)
  • We Were Here Forever (January 31)

There are just 18 games coming to Xbox Series X|S and 17 titles heading to Xbox One over the four weeks. There’s currently a surprising lack of shovelware but there’s a high chance that may change throughout the month. The AAA game highlights to be found include Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for XSX, One Piece Odyssey, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Monster Hunter Rise, and Dead Space Remake.

