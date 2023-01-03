Xbox January 2023 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

January 2023 is an extremely quiet month for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One console owners with a much smaller list of new games heading to the two consoles for the month. Here is a list of all of those games coming to Xbox consoles throughout the first month of 2023.

Xbox Series X|S games coming out in January 2023

We Are The Caretakers (January 6)

Breakers Collection (January 12)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (January 13)

One Piece Odyssey (January 13)

Space Raiders in Space (January 13)

Graze Counter GM (January 18)

Wings of Bluestar (January 18)

A Space for the Unbound (January 19)

Persona 3 Portable (January 19)

Persona 4 Golden (January 19)

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (January 19)

Monster Hunter Rise (January 20)

Startup Company Console Edition (January 26)

Transiruby (January 26)

Dead Space (January 27)

Inkulinati [Game Preview] (January 31)

Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (January 31)

We Were Here Forever (January 31)

Xbox One games coming out in January 2023

Breakers Collection (January 12)

One Piece Odyssey (January 13)

Space Raiders in Space (January 13)

Graze Counter GM (January 18)

Wings of Bluestar (January 18)

A Space for the Unbound (January 19)

Persona 3 Portable (January 19)

Persona 4 Golden (January 19)

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (January 19)

Monster Hunter Rise (January 20)

Risen (January 24)

Oddballers (January 26)

Transiruby (January 26)

Inkulinati [Game Preview] (January 31)

Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix (January 31)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (January 31)

We Were Here Forever (January 31)

There are just 18 games coming to Xbox Series X|S and 17 titles heading to Xbox One over the four weeks. There’s currently a surprising lack of shovelware but there’s a high chance that may change throughout the month. The AAA game highlights to be found include Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for XSX, One Piece Odyssey, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Monster Hunter Rise, and Dead Space Remake.