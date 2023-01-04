Deadpool 3 May Be Called Wolverine and Deadpool, Leaks Hugh Jackman

It seems like Hugh Jackman may have accidentally (?) leaked a Deadpool 3 title change. In a recent video, Jackman seems to let slip that the Marvel movie is now called Wolverine and Deadpool. It would certainly be a surprise but as it’s the first MCU X-Men movie including the series’ two most popular characters in the title may be a good move. However, Ryan Reynolds has some thoughts too.

Hugh Jackman leaks Deadpool 3 title change to ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’?

In a new video, Hugh Jackman talks about the song ‘Good Afternoon’ getting shortlisted for an Academy Award. The song is from the movie Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Jackman is concerned that Reynolds will be “insufferable” if it wins. The video is meant to be humorous, but fans quickly spotted that Jackman refers to Deadpool 3 — which he and Reynolds are filming soon — as ‘Wolverine and Deadpool.’

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

It would initially seem like a strange title change, but fans should remember that this is both the first Deadpool movie and the first X-Men in the MCU. In the same way that the upcoming Daredevil season 4 was retitled Daredevil: Born Again, Deadpool 3 may confuse MCU fans, and Marvel Studios may have requested a more neutral title. Putting the most popular X-Men character in the title with Deadpool would be a clever move.

Ryan Reynolds responded to the video with the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the singing done by himself and Will Ferrell in Spirited was performed by deepfakes. He also gently mocked the ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’ title, but noticeably, does not deny a title change from Deadpool 3.

Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

It seems unlikely that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would get top billing in the movie, as it is still a Ryan Reynolds Deadpool movie first and foremost. This could instead be a deliberate hint to the title change to the more pleasing ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ Alternatively, it’s equally likely to be either a mistake or Jackman deliberately trying to antagonize Reynolds in the way that they both always do to each other. Fans will have to wait and see.

Deadpool 3, or whatever it’s now called, has a release date of November 8, 2024.