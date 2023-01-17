Huge Hogwarts Legacy Spoilers Leak on Twitter via Official Artbook

Massive Hogwarts Legacy spoilers are making their way onto social media sites like Twitter and Reddit following a leak from the game’s official artbook. It’s unclear how the leaker managed to get their hands on the book, but the spoilers include surprises like the game’s map, a variety of locations, some of the game’s characters, side missions, and even cut content. Rest assured that we have not included these spoilers in this article.

Hogwarts Legacy leaked spoilers appear on Twitter and Reddit

The spoilers have been taken from The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World, which isn’t due to be released until February 16, 2023. This is six days after the game would become available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, meaning there are plenty of details here that aren’t meant to be in the wild until after players have had a chance to experience the game themselves.

Despite the huge nature of the leak, neither Avalanche Software nor WB Games have yet issued a response. In the meantime, we suggest that players avoid sites like Twitter and Reddit until the game has been released if they don’t want major plot points spoiled for them.