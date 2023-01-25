Minecraft Legends Release Date Revealed for Xbox and PC

The Minecraft Legends release date has been revealed as April 18, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC during today’s Xbox Developer Direct Showcase. Better yet, the game will be part of both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one. Developer Mojang also showed off a lot of the game’s PvP mode, detailing how players on either side need to build their bases, summon units, and break through the fortress of the enemy. Minecraft Legends was originally revealed in June 2022.

Minecraft Legends will feature 4v4 PvP

In addition to a story-led campaign where players will need to reclaim the Overworld from an invasion of Piglins, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive have revealed a more in-depth look of the Minecraft Legends’ 4v4 PvP multiplayer mode.

Well, technically speaking, this mode will be PvPvP, since both teams will need to find random piglins that will attack all players. As you might expect, players will need to gather resources and then build their team’s base, mainly by constructing layers of walls and interspersing them with ice traps. Players will need to change tactics on the fly, as enemies can create redstone launchers, forward camps, or hordes of archer Plank Golems to decimate your team’s base.

There will be two versions available for Minecraft Legends: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition (which includes a Deluxe Skin at a lower price). Pre-orders for Minecraft Legends are open now on Xbox.com. There’s no word yet on whether the game will be available on PS5 or PS4 from the release date reveal today.