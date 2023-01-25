Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks Latest Game Stealth Releases Today on Xbox Game Pass

After leaks earlier this week, Tango Gameworks and Shinji Mikami appeared at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct to confirm their new game, Hi-Fi Rush, has been released on Xbox Game Pass today, January 25. Unlike their usual output, though, there’s not an inkling of horror in sight for this rhythm-action game.

What is Hi-Fi Rush?

Players assume the role of Chai, a wannabe rockstar who has a music player fused to his heart courtesy of a diabolical corporation. Now labeled a Defect, that corporation has sent hordes of drones to bring him back under their control. The music player allows Chai to feel the beat of the world, and he needs to time his movement and combat moves to the beat of the rhythm.

Hi-Fi Rush will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass, today. There will be a Deluxe Edition upgrade too. This includes:

Two Chai outfits

Seven bonus Chai t-shirts

808-Themed Guitar Skin

808 Alternate Skin

20,000 Gears for unlocking combat skills and other upgrades.

Tango Gameworks also wanted to emphasize that Gears can only be earned through gameplay and will not be a premium currency available for sale on the Xbox Store.

In other Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct news, Minecraft Legends has gotten a release date. Unfortunately, Starfield won’t be making an appearance.