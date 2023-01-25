Redfall Release Date Finally Drops After Last Year’s Delay

We finally know the release date of Arkane Austin’s upcoming action-adventure game, Redfall. The team at Arkane Austin announced Redfall’s release date during the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase, alongside over ten minutes of brand-new gameplay footage.

The release date for Redfall is May 2, 2023, which is almost exactly one year after it was delayed. That confirms that the leak from a couple of weeks ago was right on the money.

In the game, you take on the role of a vampire hunter tasked with cleaning up the streets and taking on a variety of missions throughout the world to make the town a little safer for the survivors. While you’re busy being the friendly neighborhood vampire hunter, you’ll also be gathering intel about the island’s mysteries and its new vampire overlords, all leading to a final showdown with the vampire gods controlling everything.

The game can be played solo or with up to three friends and features signature Arkane style, allowing you to choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers and put an end to the threat.

To take down the undead menace, you’ll choose from a roster of heroes. Each of them has unique, upgradeable skills and can be equipped with customizable weaponry you’ll find all over the island.