Fired Limited Run Games Employee Appears on Fox News to Discuss Controversy

Kara Lynne, the former Community Manager for Limited Run Games, has appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight show to discuss her termination from the company after her controversial Twitter activity was made public.

Tucker Carlson discusses ResetEra and Limited Run Games controversy

Lynne was ousted from the video game publisher amid controversy over a tweet she had posted in 2016, in which she wrote: “If you think the # of trans crying about using a bathroom is higher than the perves using the excuse, you are what is wrong with this world.” The accounts that Lynne follows on Twitter were also brought into question, with her following several users that have been called anti-trans.

During the interview, Lynne stated that Limited Run Games had “no qualms” with who she followed on Twitter, claiming that the negative publicity she was receiving was what resulted in her termination. After pushing her to be less “good-humored” about the situation, Carlson noted that he was “outraged” on Lynne’s behalf, referring to the Twitter and ResetEra users who had complained about her social media activity “the mob.”

The segment, which was titled ‘VIDEO GAME MANAGER FIRED OVER TWITTER FOLLOWS,’ also implied that the controversy solely stemmed from the accounts she followed, and did not mention the tweet that she had posted which led to calls for her to be fired.

The community manager for @LimitedRunGames, @/KaraLynne0326, is a transphobe who follows a veritable who's who of right-wing transphobic creeps.



Unless and until she is fired from the company permanently, I am not giving them another single dime.



(CW: Transphobia) pic.twitter.com/SVoQdGOvEF — Purple Tinker (@prpltnkr) January 6, 2023

Lynne’s comment was unearthed earlier this month by a Twitter user who branded her a “transphobe,” before her Twitter history was further discussed on the ResetEra forum.

On the same day that her previous tweet was reposted, Limited Run Games announced that they had fired her, tweeting: “LRG respects all personal opinions, however we remain committed to supporting an inclusive culture. Upon investigating a situation, an employee was terminated. Our goal as a company is to continue to foster a positive and safe environment for everyone.”