D&D OGL 1.0 Remains Unchanged as Wizards of the Coast Rolls Back Proposed Changes

Wizards of the Coast has confirmed Dungeons & Dragons D&D OGL 1.0 will remain unchanged after overwhelming feedback from players opposed to the new rules. More than 15,000 people filled out a survey giving feedback on a playtest of the new rules and the results left little to the imagination.

The vast majority preferred D&D OGL 1.0 to version 1.2

Of the 15,000 gamers that replied to the survey, a massive 88% did not want to publish any tabletop RPG content under the proposed OGL 1.2 and 90% of those people would have needed to change their business methods in some way to accommodate the new rules. Finally, 89% said they were unhappy that OGL 1.0 was being deauthorized.

The proposed changes to the monetization of content in OGL 1.1 caused uproar and the attempted explanation did little to quell the anger. OGL 1.2 was meant to solve some of those issues, but players still rebelled enough for that to be completely scrapped too. The result is that D&D OGL 1.0 will remain in place “untouched” and unchanged.

Wizards of the Coast no longer wish to limit OGL to TTRPGs and will rely on player feedback to guide the future of play instead. The Systems Reference Document (SRD) 5.1 will also be placed under a Creative Commons license so that it is freely available for anyone to use.