New Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Coming Tomorrow

A new Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration will be released tomorrow, January 31, alongside the game’s latest update. So far there have been very few details released about what players can expect, but the last collaboration included skins, items, and a limited-time event.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super crossover details

Aside from the release date, very little else has been announced about the collaboration. The artwork shows a patrol ship belonging to the Red Ribbon Army, which is linked to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that is yet to come to the US and UK.

If that’s the case, likely skins could include Piccolo, Gohan, and Red Ribbon androids like Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. While the collaboration will be released on January 31, there is still no release date for the movie outside of Japan.

The collaboration is expected to be released alongside Fortnite update v23.30 tomorrow. The only thing Epic has confirmed for the update is the release of the February Fortnite Crew Pack which includes the Sylvie Outfit, Groaker Back Bling, Groak’d Wrap, and Smith’s Slammers Pickaxe. However, players can probably expect new items and gameplay mechanics to go alongside all of the usual bug fixes and gameplay improvements.