Street Fighter 6 Character Creator: The Funniest, Craziest, Ugliest Creations So Far

The servers for the latest beta has finally opened up, and fans are going nuts over the Street Fighter 6 character creator. Some have tried to do the best they can in making realistic fighters close to the carefully crafted models on the existing roster, but sometimes it’s more fun to make the wackiest characters you can imagine. And the results so far have been absolutely hilarious, awful, and fantastic.

The SF6 character creator is absolutely wild

Hey kid, want to play #StreetFighter6? pic.twitter.com/aB4Yh0dNbR — J I Y U N A (@jiyunaJP) October 7, 2022

No, please. Please don’t finalize that.

Oh, well, I spoke too soon. But at least he made a friend!

Street Fighter 6 is looking pretty good #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/CMqKO7GROu — Happy 🎃 Haruween (春) (@CosmicHaru) October 7, 2022

You know, just a run-of-the-mill mustache clown.

Our human may never see the light of day due to maintenance, but we will remember them fondly. RIP#StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/iiGRT4wTw4 — Best of V (@BestOfVShow) October 7, 2022

Well, no one told me that Street Fighter 6 was survival horror. Nightmare fuel.

Street Fighter 6 beta is going great so far! pic.twitter.com/mSyFBhbs1s — amoeba (@anxiousamoeba) October 7, 2022

I imagine this is what happens when a regular person tries to be Dhalsim.

Step back and it looks like a buff man-chicken.

Grandpa Silver Surfer is tired of our bullsh*t.

Oh, yes, please more of this. Kazuma Kiryu belongs in this game (and every fighter, really).

All told, the Street Fighter 6 avatar creator looks to be the gift that will keep on giving. With customization options for muscle definition, height, and proportion for nearly every body part, we can expect even crazier characters when the game releases next year for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.