Best Christmas and Holiday Films to Watch on Netflix (2022)

The holidays is the perfect time to settle down with a cup of hot cocoa, grab a blanket, and watch a new or classic Christmas movie. In the era of streaming, however, deciding exactly which film you want to watch can be trickier than ever. Here, we take a look at some of the best Christmas and holiday films available to watch on Netflix in 2022.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

You may have lost count of all the times A Christmas Carol has been adapted, but the story is one that keeps giving with each fresh take. In 2022, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol has joined Netflix, delivering a musical journey of growth for selfish miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. With one night to reflect on his past, and change in the present, for a better future, everything is on the line.

The Christmas Chronicles

It may have only been released in 2018, but The Christmas Chronicles is already a favorite for Christmastime and is undoubtedly one of the best Christmas films on Netflix. Kurt Russell stars as Santa Claus, who inadvertently takes two children on a sleigh ride with his reindeer, before the magical vehicle crashes, and all the presents are lost. With saving Christmas on the agenda, they must work together to ensure children around the world wake up with a smile on Christmas morning. If you like this one, there’s already a sequel, aptly titled The Christmas Chronicles 2.

A Castle for Christmas

Faced with scandal, a bestselling author flees to Scotland in a bid for peace. There, she falls in love with a castle, but the grumpy duke who owns it seems determined to throw a spanner in the works. Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes star in this memorable holiday feature.

Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan plays spoiled heiress Sierra Belmont in this new festive flick that recently join the holiday films on Netflix in 2022. After a skiing accident, she is diagnosed with amnesia, and left in the care of widower Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter. With Christmas on the horizon, could these two wildly-different characters find some common ground for the holidays?

The Noel Diary

Best-selling novelist Jacob Turner (Justin Hartley) is spending his holiday season cleaning out his childhood home. When he meets a woman searching for her birth mother, however, he can’t predict the secrets that will be unlocked with an old diary. Love is in the air in this Christmas feature, which is sure to leave you feeling all gooey inside, if that’s your sort of thing.