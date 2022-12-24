GameRevolution’s PS5 Game of the Year 2022 nominations cover a wide range of genres, with fighting title MultiVersus going up against cute cat sim Stray, racing game Gran Turismo 7 trying to best A Plague Tale: Requiem, and the titan God of War: Ragnarok trying to beat down Elden Ring. Needless to say, it’s been a terrific year for PS5 players. However, there can only be one PS5 Game of the Year for 2022!

10. MultiVersus

Many have tried and failed to emulate the success of Super Smash Bros.’s character-driven fighting formula. MultiVersus gets damn close with its fantastic roster of characters taken from the Warner Bros. catalog, battling it out on WB-inspired stages. Couple this with the tight fighting game mechanics, and it’s tough not to love MultiVersus.

9. Stray

Post-apocalyptic games are nothing new, but Stray puts a spin on things with its cute cat protagonist. Players must use the cat’s innate dexterity and guile to navigate rooftops, solve puzzles, and escape hostiles. Freedom awaits those who master the four-pawed way.

8. Sifu

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Sifu teaches patience through its tough, yet satisfying, fighting combat. Players must navigate a path of vengeance, where defeat accelerates age and fragility, while also bestowing experience and harder strikes.

7. The Last of Us Part 1

Enhancing the original story to be on the same level as Part 2, Naughty Dog’s revisiting of The Last of Us adds polish to the presentation and gameplay that complement the already perfected story. With the added sheen, it’s now ready for first-timers inspired by the upcoming TV show, or passionate fans who want to re-experience the original adventure in its definitive state.

6. Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo delivers an incredible haunted environment for its possessed spellcasting protagonist to battle their way through. This action RPG borrows from horror and open-world games to tell its unique story.

5. Gran Turismo 7

With Gran Turismo 7, the power of the PS5 is put to the test with incredible photorealism. Equally as great is the handling of the cars, which feels fantastic as players get stuck into the many different activities.

4. A Plague Tale: Requiem

A sequel that improves on everything that came before, A Plague Tale: Requiem delivers a brilliant story, satisfying combat and exploration, and plenty of ways to customize and upgrade Amicia to cater to different playstyles.

3. Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy, doing a fantastic job of answering many of the questions uncovered in Zero Dawn. Massive improvements to combat, crafting, and exploration make for an awesome open-world experience.

2. God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok takes everything that 2018’s reboot did so well and ramps it up several notches. Combat is near perfection, visuals have been overhauled, the entire cast delivers convincing and compelling performances, and the nine realms are varied and vibrant. This is yet another must-play exclusive wielded by PlayStation.

1. Elden Ring

Elden Ring earns GameRevolution’s PS5 Game of the Year 2022 award with its amazing world design that just begs to be explored, wonderful combat and arsenal of weapons and spells, and excellent story. This is the Souls game to rule all Souls games, with the genre made more accessible through the addition of horseback and more freedom granted by the large open world. It’s tough, but fair, and the prime example of why gaming on PS5 in 2022 has been so enjoyable.