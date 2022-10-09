GEEKOM MINIAIR 11 SPECIAL EDITION PC REVIEW.

Following the review of the standard version, which I named the “best bang for your buck Mini PC,” I learned of the upcoming GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Special Edition which has launched in celebration of the brand’s 19th anniversary. Though the hardware remains the same, GEEKOM is including a bunch of goodies that diehard fans might opt for.

What’s included in the box?

The GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Special Edition includes the following:

GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Special Edition

Gift Boxing

Mascot Figurine

Mouse Pad

VESA Mount

Power Adapter

Storage Bag

HDMI Cable

Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Adapter

User Guide

Thank You Card

I should note that the standard version of the MiniAir 11 already generously provides a VESA mount, power adapter, storage bag, HDMI cable, Mini Display Port to HDMI adapter, user guide, and thank you card, a bundle that I was very impressed with.

What sets the Special Edition apart is the stylish teal logo on top of the PC itself, a little mascot figurine, and the mouse pad. It also comes in an impressive gift box which makes for an exciting unboxing experience.

MiniAir 11 Special Edition PC review unit was provided by GEEKOM.

Final Verdict The GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Special Edition’s $20 price increase over the standard unit’s RRP isn’t too much to ask for a few bonus goodies, great packaging, and added bit of flair atop the PC itself. However, with GEEKOM’s 19th anniversary comes plenty of discounts, so I’d keep a close eye on the official website for some killer price cuts on the standard MiniAir 11 and other products.