Royal Kludge Keyboards Review: RK61 Pro, RK61, RK918, RK100

Search “Mechanical Keyboard” on Amazon and you’re bound to see RK popping up at the top of the results. There’s a big reason for this, as Royal Kludge is the supplier of a wide variety of budget mechanical keyboards. These keyboards make for a great entry into the world of mech boards, giving users a taste of the game-changing tactile feel and satisfying sound. I’ve been putting four RK boards through their paces, ready for a rundown of the pros and cons of each.

RK61 Review

Currently available for $49.99, the RK61 wired version is the go-to choice for those looking for a super-compact 60% keyboard and don’t mind dealing with a cable.

By cutting the non-essential keys like the number pad and F-row, the RK61 has a reduced footprint taking up less desk space. The primary advantage of this is that it provides more room for mouse movement. This is huge for gamers who may need to swing the mouse around in an FPS game.

The RK61 has hotswappable switches, meaning users can easily swap out the Red, Brown, or Blue included switches for something else. With that said, I think RK’s Red and Brown options are fantastic for the price. The Red linears would be my choice for gaming due to their smoothness, while the Brown tactile switches provide great feedback and are best suited to typing. Blue’s are generally avoided by the enthusiast crowd due to their loud clicky noise, though it’s good to see RK still giving the option.

Much like the other boards on this list, the RK61 has solid RGB lighting with many different lighting configurations. While I usually opt for a simple solid full color backlight, the more gamer-y rainbow waves are available, too. Customization can all be done on the keyboard itself, though there is optional software available.

The RK61 is a tried-and-true foundation that gets the job done in its stock configuration while also allowing for further customization down the line with new switches and keycaps. At $49.99 you can’t really go wrong.

RK61 Pro Review

At $69.99, the RK61 Pro is a step up in both price and performance. The main upgrades are the hefty aluminum case that has a more premium feel and enhanced durability. The Pro version also comes equipped with PBT keycaps which are generally preferred.

The RK61 Pro offers wireless connectivity with Bluetooth, in addition to wired via USB-C. Bluetooth allows users to quickly switch between five different devices. The wireless functionality is backed up by an 1850 mAh battery that will keep the keyboard powered for a long while.

As for switches, the RK61 Pro can be equipped with Gateron Red, Brown, or Blue. My review sample has the Browns, which I think are fantastic for a hybrid user who both works and plays using their keyboard. For those who game most of the time, I’d recommend the Red linears.

For a $20 bump up in price over the standard RK61, the Pro variant is well worth considering by those who want improved build quality, better keycap materials, and wireless connectivity.

RK918 Review

While I might not need a number pad or dedicated arrow keys anymore, I know there are a lot of people who do. Enter the RK918, a $49.99 full-size mechanical keyboard that mirrors much of what makes the RK61 so great, but without cutting any keys.

As mentioned, the main highlight of the RK918 is the 108 keys, including the number pad, F-row, dedicated arrows, and other keys that have gotten the chop on smaller form factor boards.

In addition to the full size, the RK918 sports the same switch choices of Red, Brown, and Blue. RGB is again well-implemented and customizable using the board itself. Lighting is further enhanced by the LEDs on the side of the board, which makes for a unique look. The aluminum top frame adds a more premium feel to what is clearly a budget offering at sub-$50.

For those looking to dive into the world of mechanical keyboards without breaking the bank, and who don’t want to sacrifice any keys, the RK918 is cheap, cheerful, and widely available.

RK100 Review

Priced at $78.99, the RK100 includes many of Royal Kludge’s newest features like three-way connectivity with 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired, in addition to making all keys programmable for macros and other functions. It’s also got a much bigger battery size at 3750 mAH, as well as pass-through USB ports. Finally, there’s the added choice of Gateron’s White switch.

Most interesting to me, however, is the RK100’s form factor. While it has 100 keys and boasts almost the same experience as a full-size board, the RK100 is much more compact. It cuts out the blockers between keys, combining them all together in a seamless design.

While the RK100 did take some getting used to for touch typing and finding the correct keys, especially on the right side of the keyboard, I think it’s a great option for those who want more room to swing their mouse without compromising on their board’s functionality.

RK keyboard review units were provided by Royal Kludge.

Final Verdict Royal Kludge offers a wide range of keyboards that offer enthusiast features like hotswappable switches, small form factor sizes, three-way wireless, and solid construction. For the price, RK is tough to beat as it provides a fantastic entry point into the world of mechanical keyboards.