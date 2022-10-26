The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video Review

The Devil’s Hour may look and at times feel like many of the other British psychological dramas that have been released throughout the years, but this Prime Video series manages to elevate itself above the crowd.

Having watched the first two episodes of the six that will all become available on Friday (October 28, 2022), it’s clear that this is going to be a show that makes for some compelling viewing from beginning to end. If you wanted something new to talk about during your water cooler moments, you’ve found it. Starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, it’s packed to the brim with talent. Here’s what we thought of the series so far…

Something wicked this way comes

Pictured: Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine) / Image: Luke Varley/Prime Video

The Devil’s Hour is an interesting show. It never really settles on being comfortable within one genre, instead blending psychological elements with the suggestion that there could be paranormal goings-on also at play. Just when you think you know where the series is heading next, it swiftly changes direction, and that’s never more apparent than at the end of Episode 1, and the beginning of Episode 2. It leaves the viewer feeling unsettled, which is likely the exact emotion that creator and writer Tom Moran wanted from his audience here.

Jessica Raines is utterly brilliant in the lead role of Lucy Chambers. She is a mother at her wit’s end, doing everything in her power to help a son who, at times, seems completely unreachable. It’s very easy to feel empathy for Lucy, and you join her in her frustrations as she searches for answers to questions that may not even be possible to conclude. Peter Capaldi is also terrifyingly good as the mysterious prisoner, Gideon. While you don’t discover the exact reasoning for his actions in the first two episodes, he does enough to both make your skin crawl, and make you question whether or not he truly is the ‘bad guy’ in all that is going on.

Being incredibly picky, I do feel as though the first two episodes could have had a few minutes either side shaven off to really make a compact, impactful impression. Seeing Lucy’s relationship troubles with her ex, and the father of her son, for example, doesn’t at this point feel as though it needs to have such a focus. Hopefully, there will be payoff for that, along with the rest of the story’s many open questions after just two episodes, as the series continues.

Final Verdict The Devil’s Hour is a compelling psychological drama, that blends the genres of thriller and horror together almost perfectly. An incredibly talented cast deliver some of the most stunning performances you will see this year, keeping you firmly on the edge of your seat throughout. This feels like a huge win for Prime Video and is absolutely essential viewing this spooky season.