BenQ TK700STi 4K HDR Gaming Projector Review

Combining competitive gaming with projectors used to result in laggy disasters, with the high latency of the display causing a big delay. This added a significant pause before controller inputs were reflected by actions on-screen. Thankfully, modern-day projector tech has evolved to offer both incredible big-scale visuals and great input times. The BenQ TK700STi that I’m reviewing today, for example, is capable of 4K 60 FPS gameplay outputted at 120” and above with just 16ms of latency.

Let’s get started

Setting up the BenQ TK700STi is simple enough. BenQ is no stranger to display tech and has clearly worked hard to streamline the journey from unboxing to playing media for the first time.

Inside the box is a remote with voice recognition, a BenQ QS01 dongle, a power cable, a quick start guide, and the TK700STi projector itself. After choosing a place to lay (or mount) the projector, it’s time to plug everything in. The included BenQ QS01 dongle provides access to Android TV, but the majority of my testing was done using my PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

With 3,000 ANSI Lumens available, the TK700STi keeps images bright and clear. That brightness comes in extremely handy during moments when natural light bleeds into the room. That means you game just as easily through the daytime as you can during the night, though the image does become more washed out. As is always the case with projectors, the darker the environment, the better.

Netflix remains a pain to deal with as it only supports specifically authorized devices. Therefore, to get Netflix working on the TK700STi, users will need to use a browser or pass through a Fire TV stick or other supported device. Aside from this common hiccup, all other apps worked just fine, including my Moonlight streaming application, which let me mirror PC games over WiFi.

Game on!

Here at GameRevoluton our priority is, unsurprisingly, gaming. Therefore, what I really wanted to see from the BenQ TK700STi after I tested out movies and TV shows, was fantastic gaming performance.

After multiple months of using this projector as my daily device, for the latest games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok, I’m happy to confirm that BenQ has knocked it out of the park when it comes to low latency. I even managed to plug in a keyboard and mouse and enjoy first-person shooter gameplay like I would at my PC desk setup.

For those who just want to set it and forget it, it’s perfectly possible to do that with this projector, but for those who want to play around and fine-tune the settings for different genres, the potential is there.

Great in a tight space

Aiding the BenQ TK700STi’s versatility is its short throw capability. Gone are the days of needing a huge room to give projectors enough distance to get a big enough image. With this projector, a massive 80″ projection size can be accomplished with just 1.59 meters of room. This has made it possible for me to set up a big-screen experience in my relatively small bedroom and office. For those with space limitations, this is a huge benefit.

TK700STi review unit was provided by BenQ.

Final Verdict At $1,699, the BenQ TK700STi is up there when it comes to pricing. However, its range of features, especially when it comes to gaming, makes it stand out from the competition. For users who are gamers first and foremost, who can ignore the fairly loud fan noise and lack of modern HDMI 2.1 support, this is a top contender when it comes to bright 4K HDR projection with wonderfully low input lag.