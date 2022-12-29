Rode X XDM-100 Review

Rode X XDM-100 Review

By Mack Ashworth

The XDM-100 is the second microphone launching under the new Rode X sub-brand. With a primary audience of gamers and livestreamers, Rode X attempts to combine great mic hardware with the robust UNIFY companion app. Previously, I reviewed the new condenser microphone and liked it a lot. This time I’m looking at the dynamic option, the Rode X XDM-100.

What’s in the box?

Rode X XDM-100 Review

Like with the XCM-50, the XDM-100 includes a lot of goodies inside the box. There’s the mic itself, a pop filter (with a little window so that users can still see the status light), the PSM1 shock mount, a headphone extension cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. (Users will need to provide their own stand or boom arm to mount the XDM-100.)

Buy the Rode X XDM-100 on Amazon here.

The bigger they are

Rode X XDM-100 Review

Where the XCM-50 impressed with its small size and ability to be tucked away into the bottom of the webcam frame, the XDM-100 dominates with its large stature. It’s difficult to hide the XDM-100 out of shot and buyers are likely to just put it proudly on display.

Thankfully, the XDM-100 is a good-looking mic, with red and black coloring satisfying the “gamer” aesthetic that Rode X strives for.

Rode X XDM-100 audio example

As with all Rode X mics, part of the experience is the free UNIFY app, which enables multiple different audio channels that livestreamers can make good use of, in addition to EQ and other effects for the microphone itself. In the video above, I show off both the neutral and tweaked sound.

To my ear, the default out-of-the-box sound is a little too bassy. Happily, this is where Rode’s UNIFY app can come in and save the day. UNIFY offers a High Pass Filter, a Noise Gate, a Compressor, and EQ for bass and treble. By diving into the “Advanced” settings of each option, users can fine-tune the sound.

Non-PC users take heed

Rode X XDM-100 Review

Of course, to use the app, a PC is required. Those hoping to plug a Rode X microphone into their console will be limited to the stock mic sound, as UNIFY can’t run on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, etc.

With UNIFY, the Rode X XDM-100 becomes a more formidable microphone, in addition to offering the advantages that come with a dynamic. Background noise rejection is great and especially useful in untreated/generally loud environments.

XDM-100 review sample was provided by Rode.

Final Verdict

Coming in at $249, the Rode X XDM-100 price is up there when it comes to USB microphones. Though I’m personally a bigger fan of the $100 cheaper XCM-50, the XDM-100 could still be a contender for those who like its bold design, low-end heavy sound, and dynamic properties. What’s more, with UNIFY, it can be made to shine.

Positives and Negatives

  • Fans of black and red will love the way this looks.
  • Included pop filter and shock mount are high quality and effective.
  • Sound is good, once it has been tuned using the free UNIFY app.
  • Headphone monitoring works flawlessly.
  • It's big.
  • The high price.
  • Bassy out-of-the-box sound is not pleasing to my ears.

7

Mack Ashworth
Mack Ashworth

Mack is slowly grinding his way to Level 100. With each article you read, he gets 1 XP! // 23,597 XP UNTIL NEXT LEVEL //

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Spellstorm

Fans of black and red will love the way this looks. Included pop filter and shock mount are high quality…

Morning Star

Fans of black and red will love the way this looks. Included pop filter and shock mount are high quality…

Ashes of Creation

Fans of black and red will love the way this looks. Included pop filter and shock mount are high quality…

Little Devil Inside

Fans of black and red will love the way this looks. Included pop filter and shock mount are high quality…

Trending

Related