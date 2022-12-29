Rode X XDM-100 Review

The XDM-100 is the second microphone launching under the new Rode X sub-brand. With a primary audience of gamers and livestreamers, Rode X attempts to combine great mic hardware with the robust UNIFY companion app. Previously, I reviewed the new condenser microphone and liked it a lot. This time I’m looking at the dynamic option, the Rode X XDM-100.

What’s in the box?

Like with the XCM-50, the XDM-100 includes a lot of goodies inside the box. There’s the mic itself, a pop filter (with a little window so that users can still see the status light), the PSM1 shock mount, a headphone extension cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. (Users will need to provide their own stand or boom arm to mount the XDM-100.)

The bigger they are

Where the XCM-50 impressed with its small size and ability to be tucked away into the bottom of the webcam frame, the XDM-100 dominates with its large stature. It’s difficult to hide the XDM-100 out of shot and buyers are likely to just put it proudly on display.

Thankfully, the XDM-100 is a good-looking mic, with red and black coloring satisfying the “gamer” aesthetic that Rode X strives for.

Rode X XDM-100 audio example

As with all Rode X mics, part of the experience is the free UNIFY app, which enables multiple different audio channels that livestreamers can make good use of, in addition to EQ and other effects for the microphone itself. In the video above, I show off both the neutral and tweaked sound.

To my ear, the default out-of-the-box sound is a little too bassy. Happily, this is where Rode’s UNIFY app can come in and save the day. UNIFY offers a High Pass Filter, a Noise Gate, a Compressor, and EQ for bass and treble. By diving into the “Advanced” settings of each option, users can fine-tune the sound.

Non-PC users take heed

Of course, to use the app, a PC is required. Those hoping to plug a Rode X microphone into their console will be limited to the stock mic sound, as UNIFY can’t run on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, etc.

With UNIFY, the Rode X XDM-100 becomes a more formidable microphone, in addition to offering the advantages that come with a dynamic. Background noise rejection is great and especially useful in untreated/generally loud environments.

XDM-100 review sample was provided by Rode.

Final Verdict Coming in at $249, the Rode X XDM-100 price is up there when it comes to USB microphones. Though I’m personally a bigger fan of the $100 cheaper XCM-50, the XDM-100 could still be a contender for those who like its bold design, low-end heavy sound, and dynamic properties. What’s more, with UNIFY, it can be made to shine.