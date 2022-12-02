Discord Server Subscriptions Launch in the US, Allows Creators to Directly Monetize Content

Discord has been trialing server subscriptions and a new Creator Portal for the last year or so. Starting today, the feature is available to everyone in the United States. Server owners can charge for subscriptions to make money directly through Discord and receive a relatively generous 90-10 split.

Discord Server Subscriptions allow creators to avoid third-party services

Many Discord creators have relied on services like Patreon and Ko-Fi to handle subscriptions and donations. With the launch of the Server Subscription feature, they now have the option to keep everything centralized. Anyone in the US can now monetize their servers by creating up to three tiers ranging in price from $2.99 – $199.99 per month.

The 90/10 revenue split is similar to that offered by Patreon. However, unlike that service, the Discord Monetization Agreement states that their 10% take covers payment processing fees and other transaction costs. So, aside from currency conversion or foreign transaction fees your financial institution charges, you are getting a 90% cut with no strings attached (aside from taxes).

However, there is a broader list of content you can’t monetize on Discord than on competing platforms. In particular, any content created for the purpose of sexual gratification is ineligible for monetization.

The process to set up subscriptions for a Discord server is easy, and all you need is a bank account or debit card to receive payment. It seems like a pretty good deal so far and should be an excellent option for those who don’t want to use Patreon and similar services to monetize their content.