FIFA 23 Title Update 2 Fixes Ultimate Team Pack Animations

The new patch for the FIFA 23 Title Update 2 will be addressing many issues that fans have been asking EA to fix. In particular, it focuses on removing some irritating animations and screens throughout FIFA Ultimate Team and fixes a lot of mechanics for chipped penalty shots. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in the patch notes. The update will be available on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

Here are some of the main features in the lengthy patch notes:

FUT: Pack opening animations have been removed when redeeming Stadium Items

FUT: Removed screens before playing individual FUT Moments

FUT: Added Chemistry indicator when previewing swaps in Player Items

Chipped penalty shots can only be done towards the middle third section of the goal. They’re also less lofted and more accurate overall.

Shoulder challenges from behind will now result in fouls being accurately called

Goalkeepers can now save more shots that are aimed close to them. At the same time, they will no longer react overly quickly to certain shots.

The full patch notes can be viewed here, and goes through fixes for visual glitches, stability issues, ground passing problems, career mode oversights, and some bugs for Pro Clubs.