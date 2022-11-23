Warzone 2 Update 1.11 Patch Notes Restores Proximity Chat for Everyone

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update 1.11 has been released today, November 23, but at least the patch notes are much shorter than the day one update. Fixes include making sure everyone can now use proximity chat properly, while players will no longer get stuck in the plane during infiltration in battle royale.

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted: Removed Counter UAV Removed Tactical Camera

Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.

Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.

Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.

Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.

Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.

Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.

Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.

Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.

Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.

Fixed an issue causing players to incorrectly extract their insured Weapon as a contraband Weapon.

