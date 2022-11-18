Warzone 2 Plunder Mode: Is It Returning and Coming Back?

Some players are wondering if Warzone 2 will get a Plunder Mode. Here is the need-to-know info about whether Plunder will return and come back in Warzone 2.

Is Plunder Mode coming to Warzone 2?

At the time of writing, Plunder Mode hasn’t been mentioned on the roadmap for Warzone 2. Therefore, players shouldn’t expect the mode to make a return.

For many, the new DMZ mode is thought to be a new take on the old Plunder Mode, with players collecting and fighting over loot. DMZ provides similar gameplay experiences to Plunder, and so could be good enough for most.

However, if the demand for a Plunder mode in Warzone 2 is high enough, the developer will no doubt see the outcry from fans. It could then decide to add the mode to the game.

With all of that said, Plunder Mode will still exist within Warzone Caldera, which can be played from November 28 onwards. For those who miss it badly enough, Plunder Mode will be ready and waiting in the original Warzone game.

