Diablo 4 Release Date Revealed at The Game Awards 2022

The Diablo 4 release date was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Fans have been eagerly anticipating Blizzard’s next game, and for a studio in turmoil, this might be a make-or-break moment.

Diablo 4’s release date is June 6, 2023. The game takes place following the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls and returns to the grittier aesthetic seen in Diablo and Diablo 2. This time around, your primary foe is Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, who rises to fill the power vacuum left by the angels and demons.

Lilith may be more complicated than previous foes. She was one of the original creators of Sanctuary but was cast out after the birth of the Nephalem, a race that’s half-angel and half-demon. As such, she may not be as evil as her predecessors.

You’ll be able to get your hands on Diablo 4 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.