Silent Hill The Short Message Story Details Revealed in Rating Leak

The official Taiwan rating has revealed Silent Hill The Short Message story details and an icon for the game, after revealing that it was arriving for PS5 in a leak earlier today. A Korean rating for the game corroborates its release on PS5 too. The official description in Chinese for the game confirms the characters Anita and Maya, which verifies a leak for the game earlier in 2022.

Silent Hill: The Short Message story revealed

The official description for Silent Hill: The Short Message, which is presumed to be a demo due to the word “Short” in the game’s title, is as follows from the Taiwan rating (as translated by Google):

“Anita came to an abandoned apartment to meet her friend Maya, and somehow woke up to find herself trapped in it. She must escape her own fears and the monsters lurking in the corridors, discover the truth behind the events she’s trapped in, and try to escape before her own trauma consumes her will to survive.”

At first glance, that description ticks all the boxes for a Silent Hill game: abandoned apartments, trauma, monsters, fears, and narrow corridors.

The Taiwanese rating also reveals the icon for Silent Hill The Short Message (posted above) that shows a creepy hallway with red, corrupted walls and a small sign that reads “Go Away.”

The confirmation of Anita and Maya in the game also confirms a leak in May 2022 from Dusk Golem (aka AestheticGamer on Twitter) who wrote a tweet that mentioned both those names and had images which have since been removed by Konami as the copyright holder.