Silent Hill F Trailer Revealed But No Release Date Window Given

A beautifully eerie Silent Hill F trailer ended Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase that aired today, October 19. While no release date and no platforms were given for the game, other details have been shared. Silent Hill F will be developed by NeoBards Entertainment, an indie game developer founded in 2017 headquartered in Hong Kong that has helped Capcom with multiple Resident Evil projects.

What we learn from the Silent Hill F trailer

First off, if you have a fear of holes (known as trypophobia), you may want to look away. The teaser trailer shows a Japanese schoolgirl in blue walking through a misty, abandoned rural town. She then drags a metal pipe that scrapes against the pavement as the town is slowly swallowed by red vines, which attempt to grasp her as she ascends a staircase. It’s ultimately too late, though, as her body turns into a vessel, like some sort of human Chia Pet, for a grove of red and white flowers. It would seem as though the seeds of these sinister flowers use humans as a source for nutrients.

The game’s provocative story is written by Ryukishi07 (which is a Final Fantasy reference), the pen name for the creator of the When They Cry visual novel series. The author is known for writing macabre scenes interspersed with schoolboy humor. Silent Hill F will be produced by Motoi Okamoto, a former Nintendo EAD planner and programmer who has been been with Konami for the last three years.

During the showcase, Silent Hill F was announced alongside the interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension and the Silent Hill 2 remake.