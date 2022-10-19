Silent Hill: Ascension Release Date Window Revealed

Konami has revealed the Silent Hill Ascension release date window to be 2023, during the Silent Hill Transmission showcase that aired earlier today, October 19. As introduced by Jacob Navok, the CEO of developer Genvid, Silent Hill Ascension will be “a new kind of Silent Hill.” Genvid will be joined by Bad Robot Games, Behavior, and DJ2 Entertainment in creating “a whole new experience” in the Silent Hill franchise. Supported by a message from JJ Abrams, it is described as “a live, real-time interactive series” where fans can watch the story and change the outcome as a community.

What we know so far about Silent Hill Ascension

The cryptic trailer for Silent Hill Ascension begins with a text chat from a “live” recording, with the texters trying to save someone named Amina before deciding to run. What looks like a demon with strangely textured metal plates along its arms begins pounding its large sword against the ground, in front of a dilapidated building and an oppressively gray sky.

Beyond that, the only other clue is the end of teaser with the words “Face Your Trauma Together,” seemingly suggesting that Silent Hill Ascension will be a co-operative game with interactive storytelling that’s similar to audience members watching The Quarry in its movie mode. Players will choose how the story unfolds and will ostensibly be locked in place as “there is no reset button.”

You can learn more about the game at Ascension.com. No platforms were announced for the game, though the interactive series may just turn out to be a streamed event.

This announcement coincides with the official reveal for the Silent Hill 2 remake, and other Silent Hill games and movies.