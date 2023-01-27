Thunderbolts Release Date, Cast, Leaks, and More

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to expand with Phase Five, which will conclude with the Thunderbolts release date. This film will star the titular anti-hero group, and we have some hints at some of the cast. We’ll also take a look at any leaks that might have cropped up about the movie so far.

When is the Thunderbolts release date?

At SDCC 2022, Feige revealed the release dates for many upcoming MCU films and series. Thunderbolts will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. This will be the 37th film in the MCU and the final installment of Phase Five.

Who is in the Thunderbolts cast?

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will all star in Thunderbolts. Their inclusion in the movie was confirmed at D23 in 2022. Star of hit TV series The Bear, Ayo Edebiri, has now also been announced as part of the cast.

Another possibility for the Thunderbolts cast is the return of Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. In the comics, Zemo formed the Thunderbolts, and after his return in The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, he may play another role in the future of the MCU.

Have there been any leaks?

There have not yet been any leaks for Thunderbolts. In the comics, they’re mostly a team of reformed supervillains who have to team up to become heroes. This is a similar concept to DC’s Suicide Squad, another group of antiheroes saving the world. The film will be written by Eric Pearson, who has worked with Marvel on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. Director Jake Schreier has previously helmed films like Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, and this is his first time working on a large blockbuster franchise.

While we do not yet know for sure the premise of Thunderbolts, we can expect another exciting installment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.