Warzone 2.0 Locked: When Will It Unlock for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

The Warzone 2.0 locked issue is impacting users across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Even though it’s launch day, the new Warzone game mode is still locked, as is its DMZ game type. Here’s the full explainer on why Warzone 2.0 is locked and when it will become playable.

Why is Warzone 2.0 still locked on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

Warzone 2.0 is still locked on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox because it hasn’t yet launched. Though it is November 16 and therefore launch day, the actual release time for Warzone 2.0 is 6 PM GMT/1 PM ET/10 AM PT.

Players will need to wait several more hours for Warzone 2.0 to unlock and become playable. Once it does, users may need to restart the game.

While users will no doubt be very eager to check out Warzone 2.0 and the improvements/changes it brings to the battle royale formula, patience is often required for the launch of any big AAA online experience. Servers often struggle due to the demand and downtime is common. Here’s hoping Warzone 2.0 unlocks and remains unlocked!

