How To Get AirPods 3 and Pro 2 in Black and Different Colors

While Apple recently refreshed its line of AirPods products, with the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, it didn’t bother to add any new color options. For now, only the AirPods Max can be officially bought in different colors. Happily, for those looking to get AirPods in black, blue, pink, or another different color, there are ways of buying them.

Where to buy AirPods in different colors like black, blue, and pink

Arguably the most popular place to buy AirPods in different colors is ColorWare.

ColorWare lets customers design their own mixture of colors along with different finishes. Want a pink left earphone, orange right earphone, and a yellow case? That is possible with the ColorWare configurator.

Due to the high-quality finish, ColorWare does charge a relatively high cost for the provided service. However, for those looking to stand out in a sea of white buds, it’s one of the more popular options.

Ideally, Apple will launch its own set of color options, making the AirPods available in black for the same price. At the time of writing, however, that hasn’t happened and users must turn to third parties.

