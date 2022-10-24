Why Has Apple Stopped iPhone 14 Production?

While Apple hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down its annual rollout of new phones, the company isn’t invincible to failure. The lack of a Mini this year confirmed that there was a lack of demand for that phone. Now it seems that there’s a similar lack of demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. Here’s a rundown of the latest info and reports about Apple stopping iPhone 14 production.

Has Apple stopped iPhone 14 production?

According to reports, Apple has stopped iPhone 14 Plus production due to a lack of demand.

As collated by Forbes, multiple reports state that Apple’s 14 Plus phone is selling “in lower volumes than the iPhone SE3 and iPhone 13 Mini.” This has apparently led to Apple’s supply chain partners being ordered to cut iPhone 14 Plus production by up to 90%.

Why does iPhone production stop?

iPhone production stops when there is not enough demand to justify making more phones. It can also stop because that iPhone version has been discontinued and replaced by a newer model.

