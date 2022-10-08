No Man’s Sky Waypoint Update 4.0 Patch Notes: Inventory Change and Custom Game Modes Explained

The No Man’s Sky Waypoint Update 4.0 patch notes are out, and there are some controversial changes this time around. This update commemorates the game’s launch for Nintendo Switch and brings massive changes to inventories. It also introduces custom game modes, giving players granular control over their difficulty levels. However, there aren’t a ton of other new gameplay features this time around. Instead, this patch full of huge quality-of-life adjustments that are meant to make the game more accessible and customizable.

We’ll go into some of the more significant changes that come with the No Man’s Sky 4.0 patch below:

Inventory overhaul

The biggest change for long-time players will be the inventory adjustments. Now, technology and cargo slots are displayed on the same screen, and the UI has been adjusted to be more user-friendly. The size of all inventories has been vastly increased, but there’s a catch.

With update 4.0 you can no longer sacrifice a general slot to install a technology. Instead, upgrades must be placed in technology slots only. Unfortunately, even with the expanded inventories, many players are finding their builds are being rendered because they don’t have enough upgrade slots.

Custom Difficulty

With the Waypoint update, players can customize across multiple categories. So, you can craft an experience that’s to your liking. There’s also a new Relaxed Game Mode that allows players to experience all gameplay features with lower danger and a reduced grind.

Here are the adjustments you can make to the game:

Survival Settings Survival Elements Survival Difficulty Natural Resources Sprinting Scanner Recharge Damage Levels Technology Damage Death Consequences

Crafting and Items Settings Fuel Usage Crafting Purchases Goods Availability Inventory Stack Limits

Combat Settings Enemy Strength On-Foot Combat Space Combat Creatures

Ease of Use Inventory Transport Range Hyperdrive System Access Base Power Reputation and Standing Gain



No Man’s Sky Waypoint Update Full Patch Notes

There are a ton of other changes waiting in this patch. You can get the full breakdown on the official blog post.