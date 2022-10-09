Meta Quest 3 Release Date Rumors, Leaks, Price, and More

By Jason Faulkner

Meta Quest 3 release date rumors are starting to make the rounds as the VR headset passes its second anniversary. A series of leaks have given us an idea of what the specs might be like and what we can expect from the next generation of Facebook’s VR hardware.

Meta Quest 3 release date rumors

The Meta Quest 3’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but insiders are pointing to a 2023 launch. Meta allegedly has four headsets in development currently. Two of them will be Quests (one being the Quest 3), and the other two will be commercial-grade units.

In addition to the Quest 3, a Quest Pro is rumored to be under development targeting a higher price point. However, whether or not the two headsets will release simultaneously isn’t known.

Quest 3 Specs

Insiders say we shouldn’t expect a revolution in capability or design with the Meta Quest 3. Instead, it’ll allegedly be twice as powerful but won’t be all that different from the Quest 2 when it comes to functionality.

Besides a more powerful SoC, the new headset is said to feature two color external cameras. It’s also rumored to use two separate displays (possibly OLED 4K) instead of a single one like the Quest 2 does.

Quest 3 Price

The big question for many is how much the new headset will cost. Meta just raised the price for the Quest 2 by $100, so it seems like the days of ultra-affordable VR are gone. Instead, it’s likely we’ll see the next generation start around at least $400 for the entry-level model.

Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of GameRevolution.com, previously serving as co-Editor-in-Chief at G4@Syfygames and Gaming Editor at Mic. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

