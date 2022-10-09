Meta Quest 3 Release Date Rumors, Leaks, Price, and More

Meta Quest 3 release date rumors are starting to make the rounds as the VR headset passes its second anniversary. A series of leaks have given us an idea of what the specs might be like and what we can expect from the next generation of Facebook’s VR hardware.

The Meta Quest 3’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but insiders are pointing to a 2023 launch. Meta allegedly has four headsets in development currently. Two of them will be Quests (one being the Quest 3), and the other two will be commercial-grade units.

In addition to the Quest 3, a Quest Pro is rumored to be under development targeting a higher price point. However, whether or not the two headsets will release simultaneously isn’t known.

Quest 3 Specs

Insiders say we shouldn’t expect a revolution in capability or design with the Meta Quest 3. Instead, it’ll allegedly be twice as powerful but won’t be all that different from the Quest 2 when it comes to functionality.

Besides a more powerful SoC, the new headset is said to feature two color external cameras. It’s also rumored to use two separate displays (possibly OLED 4K) instead of a single one like the Quest 2 does.

Quest 3 Price

The big question for many is how much the new headset will cost. Meta just raised the price for the Quest 2 by $100, so it seems like the days of ultra-affordable VR are gone. Instead, it’s likely we’ll see the next generation start around at least $400 for the entry-level model.