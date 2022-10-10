Daredevil Born Again Cast: Will Kingpin, Karen, Foggy Return?

The Daredevil: Born Again cast has not fully been confirmed by Marvel, but the Disney Plus show will reboot the popular Netflix series so fans can expect a few actors to return. Fans can obviously expect Matt Murdock himself to return in the Daredevil Disney Plus series, but will other Netflix regular characters like Kingpin, Foggy, or Karen be back?

Daredevil Born Again Cast: Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox)

The most obvious person to return for the new Daredevil series is, of course, Daredevil/Matt Murdock himself. Charlie Cox played the role across three seasons of the Netflix series and The Defenders. He made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Matt Murdock opposite Tom Holland’s fellow New York Marvel superhero Spider-Man in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox finally appeared as Daredevil, complete with a brand new suit, in episode 8 of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series.

STATUS: Confirmed!

Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio)

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021.

The main villain of the Netflix series, after a lot of rumors Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made his MCU debut in 2021’s Hawkeye Disney Plus series and is confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again. Prior to the new show, Fisk will first return in the Echo Disney Plus series — which spins off from the events of Hawkeye. The reports are that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will also feature, making Echo an unofficial prequel to Daredevil: Born Again if true.

STATUS: Confirmed!

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll)

Karen Page is one of the main characters of the Netflix series, and Deborah Ann Woll portrayed her across all three seasons, even appearing on the Punisher series. It would make sense for her to come back for Daredevil: Born Again. However, despite some reports to the contrary, Woll denied these rumors on Twitter and states that Marvel hasn’t talked to her. ‘If it’s true they haven’t told me,’ she said. Hopefully, this will change.

STATUS: Rumored but not confirmed!

Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson)

Much like Karen Page, Matt’s best friend Foggy Nelson (played by Elden Henson) was a part of the Daredevil Netflix series for its entire three-season run. Sadly, he also is merely rumored for the Disney Plus reboot but has not currently been confirmed.

STATUS: Rumored but not confirmed!

Elektra Natchios (Élodie Yung)

IMAGE: Marvel Studios

Elektra is a major character in the Daredevil comics, as well as Marvel in general. She appeared in season 2 of the Netflix series, played by Élodie Yung, and reappeared in The Defenders. Given how important a character she is it would be weird if Elektra didn’t make some appearance, but has yet to make her MCU debut or be confirmed for Born Again.

STATUS: Unconfirmed.

Punisher/Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal)

While strictly speaking Punisher is not a Daredevil character, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle is one of the most famous Marvel characters who are still to make their official MCU debut, and he was a huge part of Daredevil season 2. His own series was the last of the Netflix run, and it even brought in Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page. Daredevil: Born Again would be the perfect place to re-introduce Punisher, but Disney hasn’t said anything yet.

STATUS: Unconfirmed.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney Plus and has a release date of Spring 2024.