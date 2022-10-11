Are Overwatch 2 Tanks Too Strong and Overpowered?

Overwatch 2 players are wondering if the sequel’s tanks are too strong, with many questioning if the likes of Orisa, Reinhardt, D.Va, and co. should be nerfed by Blizzard.

Overwatch 2’s tanks are proving to be a strong facet of each team and a good first choice for beginners, causing some to speculate that they’re overpowered and their strength should be reduced accordingly. So, are Overwatch 2’s tanks too strong?

Are the Overwatch 2 tanks overpowered?

Overwatch 2’s tanks aren’t necessarily too strong or overpowered. Developer Blizzard has shifted to 5 vs 5 gameplay with the sequel, limiting each team to only one tank — as such, the versatility of its roster of tanks needed to be improved. This means that along with being bullet sponges, they also deal a lot of damage, causing some frustrations for opponents. However, the perception that they are overpowered is largely down to how players are choosing to tackle them.

Given that tanks are often on the front line of battle, many find themselves preoccupied with trying to kill them first. This leaves the damage heroes and support heroes to do as they please, working around their tanks in order to eliminate opponents/

Ignoring the tank and swooping in to take down the support heroes is often the best method of attack. Without support heroes to fall back on, the tanks are mostly left without healing, making them far easier to deal with. As such, the opinion that tanks in Overwatch 2 are “overpowered” or “too strong” is mostly due to players not prioritizing the right opponents.

If you’re finding that tanks are too difficult to play against, refocus your attention on your other opponents. If you’re a damage dealer, seek out vantage points from which to take down your opponent’s support heroes, or sneak in with stealthier heroes such as Reaper or Genji and take them down from within. If you’re a support, focus on keeping your own tank healthy in order to keep your opponent’s distracted on the frontline, and swoop in to help out your damage dealers when they’re looking to get a pick. Check out our tier list to see which heroes are best for taking them on.

Overwatch 2’s tanks aren’t too strong — players are just far too preoccupied with them at the moment.