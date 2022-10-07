Overwatch 2 Tier List: Best Heroes For DPS, Support, and Tank (October 2022)

Overwatch 2 is out now, and with it, players are arguing over who are the best and worse heroes to play right now in Season 1.

The following Overwatch 2 tier list takes into account a variety of factors, most notably the amount of usage heroes are currently receiving by pros, mixed with a combination of opinions from the game’s community. Given that the game has only just launched (though some have had access to it for a couple of weeks now), the placement of heroes in this list is all subject to change. However, here are the best heroes so far for those taking the game seriously — if you’re a beginner, we’ve got you covered, too.

Overwatch 2 tier list for October 2022

Below is the tier list for Overwatch 2, rated from S-tier (the best heroes) to F-tier (the worst):

S-tier Genji, Winston, Lucio, Tracer, Kiriko A-tier Sombra, Zarya, Zenyatta, D.Va B-tier Sigma, Echo, Brigitte, Ana, Sojourn, Ashe, Orisa, Junker Queen, Roadhog, Reinhardt C-tier Moira, Widowmaker, Symmetra, Wrecking Ball, Reaper, Baptiste, Mei D-tier Pharah, Mercy, Bastion, Hanzo, Junkrat, Cassidy, Soldier 76 F-tier Torbjorn, Doomfist

Best Overwatch 2 heroes for October 2022

Best DPS: Genji, Tracer

Genji mains are loving Overwatch 2, with him able to cause chaos in the enemy backline and create severe headaches for their opponents.

Genji benefits from the reduced amount of CC and the absence of a second tank, making it easier for him to dive into the backline and bully the supports. Combined with his ultimate ability, which lets him decimate an entire team if they’re clustered together — which is typically the case, given the narrow corridors players are typically funneled through — and it’s easy to see why so many pros are picking Genji for their teams.

Tracer is also a routine pick that is becoming omnipresent in professional play. her ability to quickly dart in and out of the action also makes her a menaces for support players, and the reduction of CC gives her way more opportunities to flash in and out unscathed.

Best Support: Lucio, Kiriko

Lucio is becoming a mainstay in Overwatch 2 given how tightly packed team movement is. Most player movement in the game is limited to one or two corridors, and with restricted player movement, Lucio’s headling and speed buffs really prove to be beneficial. On top of that, his own high movement speed and verticality with his wall rides allow him to quickly dart around the map, while he can also speed boost his team onto the point before their opponents — a crucial advantage on control point maps.

Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2, and the first character purpose-built for the sequel. As such, she’s well-equipped to deal with OW2’s more fast-paced gameplay. Her ultimate sends her team into the battle in a hurry, she is able to quickly deliver heals to her teammates, and she also packs a punch in terms of damage. This is vital considering OW2’s switch to 5 vs 5, meaning each member of the team needs to be able to multi-task as much as possible — there’s a reason why Mercy is no longer considered an essential pick!

Best Tank: Winston

Winston is the lone S-tier tank for Overwatch 2 season one, with his kit providing everything that players need in order to get the job done. His ability to leap into the center of the action and drop a shield is vital to controlling a match, and this verticality lets you approach each objective from more directions than the typical sluggish tank allows.

On top of that, his ultimate Primal Rage ability is incredibly disruptive, letting you draw the opposing team’s entire focus on you and making it difficult for them to escape. This buys your team a great deal of time to take advantage of the situation, and gels perfectly with Overwatch 2’s freneticism.