Overwatch 2 Rubberbanding Fix: How To Stop Lagging and High Ping Latency

Overwatch 2 rubberbanding issues are in desperate need of a fix. The rubberbanding can seem like lag or a result of high ping, but it can also happen without latency problems. Heroes move a few steps and are then forced back to where they came from, making for a very frustrating gameplay experience. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the problem. Here’s how to fix Overwatch 2 rubberbanding on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

How to fix Overwatch 2 rubberbanding

To fix Overwatch 2 rubberbanding, players will want to:

Ensure that there aren’t any issues with their own connection. Using a wired connection instead of wireless is key to enjoying stable and consistent gameplay. Make sure no one on the connection is downloading or uploading, as that can hog the bandwidth and cause connection issues. Power-cycling the router (turning it off and back on) can be a simple solution to many issues and is well worth giving a go.

Check to see if the game is having issues. The official Twitter account is the go-to place for any downtime news.

Try a different game mode. Game modes populated with more players can provide a better quality connection.



If none of the above tips work, the next best step is to contact Blizzard support here.

Once that rubberbanding is finally fixed, it’s time to start earning endorsements for playing well. Wondering what endorsements do? Here’s all of the info you need.

Rubberbanding isn’t the only issue Overwatch 2 has, as the GameRevolution review dives into.