Overwatch 2 Rubberbanding Fix: How To Stop Lagging and High Ping Latency

By Mack Ashworth

Overwatch 2 rubberbanding issues are in desperate need of a fix. The rubberbanding can seem like lag or a result of high ping, but it can also happen without latency problems. Heroes move a few steps and are then forced back to where they came from, making for a very frustrating gameplay experience. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the problem. Here’s how to fix Overwatch 2 rubberbanding on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

How to fix Overwatch 2 rubberbanding

To fix Overwatch 2 rubberbanding, players will want to:

  • Ensure that there aren’t any issues with their own connection.
    • Using a wired connection instead of wireless is key to enjoying stable and consistent gameplay.
    • Make sure no one on the connection is downloading or uploading, as that can hog the bandwidth and cause connection issues.
    • Power-cycling the router (turning it off and back on) can be a simple solution to many issues and is well worth giving a go.
  • Check to see if the game is having issues.
  • Try a different game mode.
    • Game modes populated with more players can provide a better quality connection.

If none of the above tips work, the next best step is to contact Blizzard support here.

