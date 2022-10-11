How to Play PGA Tour 2K23 Early Access on PC, PS5, Xbox

PGA Tour 2K23 early access begins today, October 11, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. After the franchise took a year out, players will likely be excited to find out what they’ve been missing over the last couple of years, but how do you play the early access period?

When is PGA Tour 2K23 Early Access?

The early access period started at 21:00 PT on October 10, so 00:00 ET on October 11. European players were able to play early access beginning at 00:00 BST on October 11. Early access is available on all platforms, but only for players who purchased certain editions of the game.

Early Access is available for those who purchased the PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition or the PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Those who purchased the standard edition or the cross-gen edition of the game will have to wait until October 14 to be able to play it. There are no extra bonuses for playing PGA Tour 2K23 early, so those who have to wait until the game’s official release date will not be missing out on anything. However, both the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Woods Edition both come with bonus content themselves.