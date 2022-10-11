Overwatch 2 Achievement Disconnect Issue: Is There a Fix?

Overwatch 2 has launched with a variety of errors and server disconnects. One that seems to be affecting Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players, in particular, is the achievement disconnect issue where players are being thrown out of a match for earning an achievement. Understandably players are getting quite annoyed, but is there a fix to stop the Overwatch 2 achievement disconnect issue from happening?

What is the Overwatch 2 achievement disconnect error?

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players are getting disconnected from Overwatch 2 matches after every achievement they earn. The game then displays error LC 208, which prevents players from logging back into the game until the match is over. Unfortunately, players who are disconnecting too frequently are then getting bans and suspensions after being erroneously labeled as quitters. This problem is only affecting Xbox players and is not affecting those playing on PS5, PS4, or PC. Nintendo Switch does not have an achievement system, of course.

Some players are finding they can mitigate the issue by turning off all Xbox Notifications while playing the game, but this isn’t working for all players. At the time of writing, there is no general fix for the Overwatch 2 achievement disconnect issue, but Blizzard Customer Support has promised players they are aware of the problem and “it is being investigated.”