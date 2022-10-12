Is Shatterline Coming to Consoles? (PS5, PS4, Xbox)

Shatterline has been growing in popularity on PC to the point where console owners are asking if the game will be coming to PS5, PS4, and Xbox platforms. While the game is still in early access on PC, there is good news for those on a Sony or Microsoft system. Here’s the need-to-know info about the Shatterline PS5 and Xbox release dates.

The Shatterline PS5 release date is February 2023.

When exactly during February the game will release on PS5 is still not yet known. However, PlayStation fans who are eager to try out this new free-to-play shooter should at least be happy that it’s coming to PS5 and potentially much sooner than some expected.

While Shatterline is planned for Xbox, a release date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The latest statement from the developer revealed that an “Xbox release is [planned], but no ETA yet.”

As the console release date nears, players can expect to see better controller support on the PC version of the game. This is often the case when developers are readying their game for a console port.

