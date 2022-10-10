Xbox Keystone Console Streaming Stick Possibly Teased by Phil Spencer

A photo from Xbox boss Phil Spencer could have accidentally (or on purpose) teased the Xbox Keystone console streaming stick. While Spencer wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout in a tweet that showed off a shelf of collectibles in his office, sleuths have scanned the image for clues and have honed in on what looks like a white, rectangular device on the top shelf. Could this be a prototype of Project Keystone?

Is that the Xbox Keystone stick or not?

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

The resolution of the image isn’t the best, but the object seems to have the green Xbox symbol to the left and some small black mark on the right that could be used for scanning or Wi-Fi. The white slab does seem thin enough that it could function as a stick. Spencer hasn’t verified whether this is the Xbox Keystone console or not, at the time of publication at least, but Microsoft did confirm that the device was in development back in May.

At the time, Microsoft stated that Project Keystone was just a codename for a game-streaming device meant to be connected to TVs or monitors that would lean on Xbox’s cloud services without requiring the user to own an Xbox console. It would effectively be an even lower-entry option than the Xbox Series S and likely capitalize on its ever-growing Xbox Game Pass service.