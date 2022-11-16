Xbox Keystone Release Date Delayed Due to Expensive Price

About a month ago, it was revealed that the Xbox Keystone release date was delayed although we didn’t know why. In a new interview, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has now revealed the project has been shelved for now because they couldn’t stop the price of the device from being too expensive.

What is the Xbox Keystone price?

Microsoft wants Xbox Keystone to be priced between $99-$129.

This price was proving to be quite difficult as Spencer told The Verge that it “was more expensive than we wanted it to be when we actually built it out with the hardware that we had inside.”

Due to the prices of the silicon components in the device, when it was combined with a controller the price was closer to $299, the cost of an Xbox Series S. A brief glimpse of this early prototype can be seen on Spencer’s office shelf.

The Xbox Keystone streaming device has been put on the back burner for now, although Spencer did say that “we’re still focused on it and watching when we can get the right cost”. This means the release date of the Xbox Keystone device has been delayed indefinitely as the team focuses on delivering smart TV streaming apps like the Samsung partnership instead.